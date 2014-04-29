Storm hits leaves Lake Caroline in the dark

Officials say the Lake Caroline subdivision was thehardest hit area of Madison County. Trees were snapped in half and power lines were draped and blocking some of theroads.

There's also quite a bit of structural damage tohomes. Our crews walked back into the neighborhood and sawone home with the backside of the roof completely shredded. Inside the house, there's watereverywhere.

The homeowner was just glad his family wasn't hurt.

Sheriff RandyTucker says he saw the funnel cloud over the neighborhood.

"That'sour job, to be here in the middle of it and keep an eye on our residents," said Sheriff Tucker. "That'swhat we were doing. Just kind of got caught in the middle of it but the funnelcloud did touch down here. It went and touched down again on the other side ofthe lake. But we're very fortunate."

One home owner's boathouse was ripped offfrom the boat slip and landed in the backyard, with the boat.

Sheriff Tucker says there are no injury reported, but residents were without power Monday night.



