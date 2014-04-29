Richland storm victim identified; heavy damage to area

The woman who suffered fatal injuries in the storm in Richland has been identified as 49-year-old Sharon Pell of Richland.

Mayor Scarborough told us yesterday that he believes the car she was in was blown off of Old Hwy 49.

Severe weather and a reported tornado destroyed major commercial businesses on Highway 49 and Old 49 in Richland.

Today we are told that 19 businesses were heavily damaged in Monday's storms. Of those, 8 to 9 were destroyed.

The strong winds also overturned vehicles.

Downed trees, power lines and toppled over buildings caused the highway to be shut down for hours on Monday evening. Many of the workers off Highway 49 were worried.

"Actually I had to take cover in my truck and I had to park in a store in Pearl once I left work, said Wiley Brooks who works at TCI Tire Center.

Officials advise people to stay off Highway 49 until they clean up the debris.

"Please do not drive down here, we've got multiple power lines down, we don't need sightseers at this point," said Mayor Scarborough.



