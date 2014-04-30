Hinds Co. Deputies arrest man after chase

A man is jail for allegedly leading Hinds County Deputies on a chase throughout Edwards and we have exclusive video of his arrest.

Hinds County Sheriff Department Spokesperson, Othor Cane, says deputies tried to pull over the suspect for running a stop sign, but he kept going.

Police say he then ditched the car and ran into a wooded area. Deputies finally caught him on Simmons Street.

Neighbors say the situation was scary, especially for one resident whose daughter was home alone pregnant.

"Very scared because when I jumped out I thought something had something had happened to her because we live off by ourselves and usually my neighbors are not at home and she's pregnant," said one resident who didn't want to be identified. "So that's what really scared me because I wasn't aware of what was going on because I thought something had happened to her."

Deputies also believed the suspect had illegal drugs; however they were unable to recover the drugs. Officials have not released the name of the suspects but say he'll be facing misdemeanor charges.

