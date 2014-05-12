Community remembers victims of Louisville tornado

Monday marks two weeks since an EF-4 tornado ripped through the city of Louisville changing some families' lives forever.

A memorial Sunday afternoon at Louisville High School remembered the ten victims who died in the tornado.

The city of Louisville has gone through quite a bit these last couple of weeks following the tornado. Recovery efforts are in the beginning stages.

"Even though we are still in the midst of recovery or the very beginning of recovery I think it's important that we stop and reflect on the lives," said Chief LM Claiborne with the Louisville Police Department.

City and state officials honored families of the ten victims in Winston County and local pastors stressed their death wasn't in vain.

3 On Your Side spoke to some of the victims' families.

"I think the ceremony was nice, not just for my mom, but for all the victims that lost their lives," said Carnesha Bennett, Ruth Bennett's daughter.

Bennett lost her mom Ruth Bennett, a daycare owner, during the storm. Bennett was shielding four-year-old Ashtyn Mitchell during the tornado, Mitchell survived. We met Ashtyn for the first time during Sunday's memorial.

Ashtyn's mom says she's recovering well.

"It was just a great testament to the people of this county, we will come back stronger I mean not only my daughter, but others who have been injured and have lost everything," Coyshenna Mitchell, Ashtyn's mom explained.

Residents say it's that resilience that is keeping them hopeful that they will bounce back and be stronger for it.

"I've seen it so many times a community thought there was no hope and things like this pull the community together, the strength, the resiliency of its citizens make a community what it is, it's not the buildings, it's the heart of the people," said Robert Latham, MEMA Executive Director.

