Fallen officers remembered at state capitol mall

Tuesday evening, local and state officials honored law enforcement officers who died in the line of duty in 2013.

The 4th annual Mississippi Fallen Law Enforcement Officer's Candlelight Vigil took place at the State Capitol Mall.

Several police departments across the state were in attendance and the families of the fallen. For Robert Smith the ceremony hit close to home.

"Some days we have good days and some days bad," said Smith.

Smith lost his son Jackson Police officer Eric Smith April of last year. Smith was shot last year at JPD headquarters while interrogating a murder suspect.

"Having lost one officer is tough enough, losing two within months of each other, I think it's speaks to the job that we do every day, we train as best as we can and as often as we can but even with that occasionally you are going to have officers that go down in the line of duty," JPD Chief Lindsey Horton explained.

Keynote speaker, Governor Phil Bryant stressed these officers will forever be remembered for their sacrifice.

"We should continue to do this every year as long as this wall stands behinds is," said Governor Bryant.

Each family recognized their loved one with a single rose. The choir from New Jerusalem Church provided a selection before a candlelight vigil.

For families like the Smiths a ceremony like this is therapy, a reminder that his son's death was not in vain.

"When I get out I can talk to other folks and they let me know they going through the same thing I'm going through, I just want to say thank you for celebrating my son," Smith said.

