Blogger's attorney says his actions not part of conspiracy

Tuesday night will make the fifth night blogger Clayton Kelly will spend in the Madison County jail.His name and actions have attracted national media attention. But not in the way he originally planned.

"It's not a big conspiracy that somebody was leading him astray. And then got him going down the road and he couldn't stop," said his attorney Kevin Camp.

Kelly told Camp, he was researching a story about Cochran and a possible mistress. He wanted to bring home the point that it was taking place while his wife was in St. Catherine's. Kelly's attorney says he used this visitors pass to park and get the picture on Easter Sunday.

"He was being fed information the story itself, not information to go and take the photo," said Camp.

Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest says they're leaving no stone unturned.

"At this point, the investigation has shifted to try to determine whom those individuals were and what information if any that they may have passed along to Mr. Kelly," explained Guest.

Electronics were taken from Clayton Kelly's home. Investigators are hoping clues will be inside.

"Attempting through subpoenas, search warrants, various other investigative methods to try to determine who those individuals were that Mr. Kelly was speaking with," said Guest.

The timing comes with the Senate primary just 2 weeks away. Jackson State University professor Dr. D'Andra Orey thinks only time will tell when it comes to impact at the polls.

"In this particular case, it could be an assault on the personal rather than an assault on the policy," described Orey. "And for that reason, folks can suggest that he just simply went too low on his blow."

Even if there's never a direct link made to one of the campaigns, Orey believes voters are paying close attention.

"Scandals typically have a timeline," said Orey. "And the short term effect of the timeline is that voters still have that in their mind."

Clayton Kelly will have his preliminary appearance in Madison on Thursday. His attorney is hoping they can have the $100,000 dollar bond reduced at that time.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

