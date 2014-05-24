Tips for keeping cool and hydrated

It's a holiday weekend, which means many people will be outside or on the water enjoying their families.

It's been very busy at the Ross Barnett Reservoir.

It's the hot spot for holiday weekends like these, but while it's fun to enjoy the water you want to make sure you're hydrated.

Within the next few days we are expected to hit 90 degrees or above, very hot for this time of the year.





Here are some ways to stay cool.

Get outside either early in the morning or when the sun is going down.





Have lots of water on standby and sunscreen.





I spoke to quite a few people on the water today and this is how they stayed cool.

Reporter : How did you keep cool today?

"We had some water and some soft drinks out there on the boat we jumped in the water, kept cool, went tubing," said one boater.

"Having fun with friends, family, enjoying the water, enjoying the sun," said boater Amy Mayhue.

Reporter: Now it's kinda hot, how have you been keeping cool?

"Spent a lot of time in the water, a lot of time with cool drinks," added boater Amy Mayhue.

"We enjoying it anyway it gives you an opportunity to work on your boat and mess around and learn some stuff that you never knew," said boater David L. Archie.