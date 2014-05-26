Are voters prepared to go to the polls June 3rd? You be the judge.

You may not be alone if you don't have a good grip on what the Republican Senate primary candidates stand for. Many voters are still clueless after a barrage of ads that are hitting the airwaves.

Folks enjoying the day off at the Reservoir seem to think campaign ads are blowing as much smoke as their family barbeques.

"I hear more about, I hear more about them dogging each other more than what the real concerns should be," said T. J. Delong of Jackson.

We wanted to get an idea about whether voters are prepared for the polls next Tuesday. We asked a few folks if they knew about Thad Cochran and Chris McDaniel's platforms on immigration, for example.

"I don't," admitted Josh Cline from Florence. "Maybe I should've paid attention more. But I don't."

So we tried asking about a different issue. Others couldn't give us any details on the candidates' platform on Obamacare.

Vincent Travis of Clinton had some specifics on Cochran's position.

"He voted I guess a hundred times against it. You know, what's that got to do with anything."

Hold on, where'd he get that number?

"Off that guy's commercial," Travis laughed and explained.

Others, like Josh Cline say you can't ignore the ads.

"To be honest I don't see the best candidate either way, through the ad," explained Cline. "Because they're both attacking each other."

But he says, the ads aren't informative. He plans to do more research on his own.

There was a consensus among voters we spoke to.

"I'm ready to get it over with," said Shemika Glover. "I do know that."

The primary will be held June 3rd. The general election is for November.