Police previously called to address where 3-year-old was killed

The family of a 3-year-old boy shot and killed last week in West Jackson is still coping with the tragedy.



Neighbors say the shooting was in retaliation from an earlier incident and this isn't the first time police have been called to that location.

The 911 call records show police have been dispatched to 422 Queen Marie Lane several times this year.

The Jackson Police Department says their officers have been dispatched there 8 times.

Last week, gunfire erupted outside of the home, killing Armon Burton, the 3 year old boy.

"That 3 year old, man I don't like, I don't like seeing no kid die," said one neighbor who fears telling us his name due to concerns for his safety. They didn't get to see their whole life they ain't even make it to middle school of elementary that hurt me right there."



The calls ranged from unknown trouble to property damage to an AMR call.

"It's not just the house itself with that because in a community it's drugs, violence, everywhere," said one neighbor.

Neighbors want to take their streets back. They are organizing a block party at the end of the summer on August 9th.

"Kids play together, my kids, kids down the street, everybody pretty much again knows everybody and try to look out for each other so I feel like it will be peaceful if everybody come together you know instead of hating one another and blaming somebody just come together," said the neighbor.

The family of Armon Burton no longer lives at 422 Queen Marie Lane and neighbors say that's a positive thing.

"I feel like now since adjustments have been made to this neighborhood it will be better, it will be better," said another neighbor.

