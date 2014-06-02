Senator Thad Cochran talks issues

Senator Thad Cochran is calling in the Mississippi political troops to rally around him and help keep him in the job he's held since 1978.

"I'm hopeful that I'll have a majority of the vote and we'll go back to Washington and serve another term in the U.S. Senate," Cochran said Monday.

Cochran told voters at a Jackson rally he believes the President has taken us down some wrong paths. He wants to help get the country back on the right track.

"That starts with repealing Obamacare," he said as the crowd started to cheer.

Cochran thinks Obamacare is one issue most Mississippians agree on.

"You could see from the response of the audience that they want to get rid of Obamacare too," Cochran said. "And I'm for repealing it. I've cosponsored legislation to do just that. And I'll continue to work to see that that's accomplished."

The second most senior Republican senator says he's done a lot of work on the appropriations committee when asked about money matters.

"I think I've been successful in representing Mississippi's economic interests and our interests in getting a fair share of the federal program dollars that are used nationwide," he explained.

He admits Congress has been hard pressed to balance the budget.

"At the same time we have obligations for protecting our security for protecting the rights of American workers as they compete in the international marketplace," he added. "There are a lot of important issues that we'll continue to work on when we go back to Washington after winning this election."

Cochran wants to be part of the GOP reclaiming the majority.

"With a Republican majority, together we can make this Mississippi's moment," Cochran told the crowd.

Cochran was joined by several statewide elected officials on the campaign trail Monday. Chris McDaniel and his campaign made stops in Tupelo and DeSoto county.

