Ways to keep your pets cool in the heat

Parts of the metro hit 90 degrees Sunday.

During the summer months people can be prone to having heat strokes and the same can happen to your pet especially in Mississippi.

"This Mississippi heat is a little too much for the dogs and leaving them outside for that long and extended period of time really isn't good for their health," said Leah Thomson, a pit bull advocate who works at Hollywood Feed.

At Bree's Bark Park, we found a number of people and their dogs enjoying the summer day while staying cool Sunday.

The best thing to do when the weather is like this is to keep our pet hydrated and out of the sun as much as possible.

"Make sure they've got enough water that's before they go out and after they get done and I think they really got to monitor how long they are out there if their dogs are out there for hours on end running around getting all that may not be the best for them," said Leah Thompson, a pit bull advocate from Hollywood Feed.

Also keeping your dog in a shaded area is also ideal if they are going to be outside.

"When you see your dog panting a lot that's how they get cool, that's when they need water and they need to get cooled off, the other thing if the dog is going to be outside and it's got a thick coat in the summertime in Mississippi they need to be shaved," said Ann Somers, CARA Board Member.

Dogs can suffer from the same heat related illnesses as people.

"Dogs can suffer from heat stroke, which I think we've seen a lot with people leaving their dogs in cars, you just can't do that," said Thomson.

Animal experts say if you do take them out limit the time they are exposed to the sun to about an hour.

"I mean it's not so different from a human, but that super panting, the dog will just go down and pant really hard and you know that it's suffering," said Somers.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

