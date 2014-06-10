MDOT installs new flashing yellow arrow lights

In the next few days you will be seeing some changes to traffic lights here in the metro.

The Mississippi Department of Transportation is implementing new traffic lights to provide a safer left-turn for drivers. Instead of seeing a green signal for a left-turn yield, drivers will now see flashing yellow arrows.

They are already installed at intersections in Jackson including Fortification and State Street and Pear Orchard and Old Canton Road.

MDOT says the idea came from a national study that determined drivers perceive any kind of green light as go.

"They saw that there were fewer crashes with a flashing yellow arrow over a circular green signal most drivers perceive any kind of green signal to mean go," said Michael Flood, PIO for MDOT.

MDOT also believes the new traffic trend will reduce the number of accidents.

"I think it's much better because people know to slow down to give them an early start to slow down," said Khadijah Garrett, who works across the street from one of the lights.

Some drivers believe the lights are a good idea and will help save lives.

"I think in the long run just from a family experience when someone went through an intersection turning on a left when there's oncoming traffic I think it's positive and helpful," said Suzanne Almas who lives in Northeast Jackson.

However, we did find some people who oppose the changes.

"I almost just had a wreck going through, I was confused on what to do. I think it's a bad idea, you know me personally I think it's going to cause more accidents than to stop it," said Jerome Stovall of Jackson.

MDOT says these lights will eventually be installed throughout Mississippi. No word yet on how much they are expected to cost but we should find out that information Tuesday morning.

