Parents upset about possible JPS principal transfer

Some JPS parents are outrage about a possible principal transfer between middle schools and they voiced their opposition at the school board meeting Tuesday night.

Superintendent Dr. Cedric Gray is debating whether to move the principal of Chastain Middle School, Dr. Victor Ellis to Whitten Middle School and transferring Whitten's principal Anthony Moore to Chastain.

Tuesday night's meeting was filled with parents voicing their opposition.

"He (Dr. Ellis) has made such a big impact there. The children respect him; they love him. I'm always there at the school. I can see it in the hallways. I mean if something is not broken do we really need to fix it," said one parent.

"Whenever I hit the building Dr. Ellis never turned any parent around, he is very attentive to what's going on in the school," said another parent.

Others say Chastain Middle School has grown tremendously under the leadership of Dr. Ellis and they believe he's being tapped for Whitten to improve academic and discipline conditions there.

"Why take him away from something that he's thriving in, and then place them over there? We are the parents of the students that go to Chastain. We should have a voice in this decision and we are asking the board to please take a look at this," said Janice Brown, a parent who has a 7th grader at Chastain.

Some Chastain parents weren't notified about the possibility and they were upset about it.

"Are we supposed to be notified of this change are we supposed to receive some information in mail or protocol," asked one parent.

In 2007 Whitten Middle was given a successful rating. Parents say last year's rating shows the school as having no growth or improvement.

"This principal as I said was at Whitten for five years. He has failed those students for five years straight. How many more years and how many more opportunities and kids is he going to be given a chance to fail," said Brown.

Dr. Gray said he would consider the parents' concerns. Neither principals were at Tuesday's meeting for comment.

"We would like for as many parents as possible to come on board and sign this petition and also take a stand, knowing nothing more than contacting the school board the school board member from your area," said Brown.