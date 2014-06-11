Cochran and McDaniel react to Virginia race results

There's a lot brewing for the Tea Party here in Mississippi. Its supporters are fired up after last night's victory in Virginia.

House Majority Leader Eric Cantor's loss has sent shock waves across the country. Chris McDaniel and his supporters look at it like fuel on the fire.

"It energizes the conservatives all across the country," McDaniel told reporters Wednesday. "This is a big time for us."

The impact on Mississippi's runoff election? Well, that answer varies depending on which candidate you ask.

"I believe it reverberates with every state in the republic," explained McDaniel. "And yes it will have an impact here. Our people in Mississippi that you saw last Tuesday night are likewise awake."

The Mississippi Tea Party president agrees Virginia can be a model.

"Now people can actually see that we can take our country back to actually lawful and constitutional governance," said Laura Van Overschelde. "And that's what we're looking for."

When asked about the Tea Party momentum, Thad Cochran tried to draw out some common ground.

"I'm concerned about the direction of the country too," Cochran said. "It's just we have different ideas about how to deal with it."

Cochran made campaign stops throughout the state Wednesday. He avoided making any links to similarities between his runoff race and Eric Cantor's loss.

"I like a lot of people were surprised by the margin of victory for his opponent but that happens in politics," said Cochran.

Cochran thinks he'll pull off a victory on June 24th. His focus is on reminding voters about his service to the state.

"I think it's a competition for ideas now as exactly in the re-election campaign whether you want somebody with experience in helping support our state and it's needs or someone who's trying to tear down the federal government just for the sake of tearing it down," Cochran explained.