Trent Lott talks importance of Jackson Co. votes in runoff

Political analyst and author Jere Nash says the Mississippi coast is going to determine the runoff election.

"If they can turn the coast around and generate higher returns for Cochran, he wins," said Nash. "If they can't, he loses"

That plays into why former U.S. Senator Trent Lott is getting back in front of the camera.

"I'm standing up and speaking up for Thad now," Lott explained. "I think we need him right now more than ever."

Thad Cochran asked for votes at Ingalls shipyard at 4 am Friday during a shift change.

"He's critical for getting funds for that multipurpose amphibious war ship LBD17," Lott described. "And without his help this fall and going forward. I would really worry about the shipbuilding program in my hometown of Pascagoula but also for our country."

Lott talked to friends, family and former neighbors about the primary results.

"I've talked to a number of them that said, uh, I didn't think he was going to have that much trouble but now we're going to get out there and vote," said Lott.

That trouble for Cochran came in the form of Chris McDaniel supporters. He visited the county Monday.

"So, let's talk, Mississippi," McDaniel said to the crowd in Gautier. "Let's talk about ship building, let's talk about Ingall's, let's talk about the important nature of the military to our state and what it means. Let's talk about the fact that I'm going to fight for the military, and I'm going to fight for the ship building industry."

One of McDaniel's state Senate colleagues backing him is also from Jackson County.

"I'll tell you this, I went to our biggest precinct in Jackson county I picked my Chris McDaniel sign up and started waving," said state Senator Michael Watson on election night.

Both campaigns are expected to put an effort behind pushing those Jackson county votes.