International Ballet Competition has opening ceremony

It's called the Olympics of ballet and Saturday night we finally got to see the 100 plus dancers who will be performing during the International Ballet Competition at Thalia Mara Hall.

The competition will not only entertain people from across the country, but it will also give a big economic boost to local businesses in Jackson during the next couple of weeks.

"Everything has been going really well. The dancers have been here since Tuesday and they've been having daily class, studio rehearsals Thursday they started coming over to the theatre to do their technical rehearsals for the first round," said Hannah Renegar, IBC's artistic administrator.

President Ronald Regan designated Jackson as the host city for the International Ballet Competition. Those people who have traveled across the country to see the acts say they are also enjoying what Jackson has to offer.

"Like they say the South and hospitality, very nice, very welcoming, very friendly and I enjoy my time here so it's work and pleasure together," said Arshak Sirunyan, a pianist from Maryland.

"It's really a vibrant city, it's warm, I think the people are kind and there's a lot of music here so we're really enjoying our time here," said Vahe Hovian, who is visiting Jackson from Washington, DC.

109 dancers from 21 countries will be competing for medals, cash prizes, scholarships and company contracts.

Dancers arrived in Jackson on Tuesday and they have been having daily classes and studio rehearsals to prepare for their performance. The competition also helps local businesses in Jackson.

"After the 2010 competition there was an economic impact study done saying this event generated $10.2 million dollars," said IBC Artistic Administrator, Hannah Renegar.

"It makes me feel real great because we love seeing new faces all the time in a restaurant and any sale growth is always positive" said Jacos Tacos Manager, Jonathan Powell.

Round one of the competition starts Sunday at 2 p.m.

