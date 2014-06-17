Jackson residents may be receiving new water meters

If you live in the city of Jackson you may be receiving anew water meter.

Today during a press conference, Siemens Industry gave a demo of the automaticmeter readers installation.

City officials say the new digital technology willprovide a number of benefits including a faster, more efficient billingprocess, improved meter reading efficiency and the ability to do onlinebilling.

It will also help with the city's infrastructure andwater and waste water systems.

MAC & Associates is the company providing the meters.

"These new meters are going to help register thecontrol of water a lot better," said Marcus Wallace, CEO of MAC & Associates. "It's going to help retain revenue and it's goingto help save some of the citizens on their water bill."

More than 13,000 new meters have already beeninstalled in Jackson's downtown and northeast areas.

64,000 total will be installed.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.





