John McCain stumps for Thad Cochran

Six term Senator Thad Cochran is in the fight of his political life. He left the rallying of the troops up to other officials at Monday's event at the War Memorial building in Jackson.

"Because of what he means for the future of Mississippi," Congressman Gregg Harper-R said. "We can do so much more with him."

Cochran's campaign called in some 11th hour reinforcements, including Arizona Senator and former presidential candidate John McCain. McCain says his end goal is simple.

"Get out the vote," McCain said. "That's what it's going to come down to is who gets out the vote."

Senator McCain says he doesn't know much about Chris McDaniel's record but what he's seen hasn't impressed him.

"We cannot afford to have someone brand new learn on the job," McCain told the crowd. "This is the person who can lead this nation in these most difficult and challenging times with a president who does not understand what American national security is all about."

Cochran didn't mention the election at the podium. He just introduced McCain. He answered questions after the rally but geared the responses to national security.

"Experience that comes with service on the defense appropriations committee where we analyze the budget requests of our President," explained Cochran. "I think that experience is a very strong asset in trying to assess how we allocate scarce resources."

When asked if he could work with Chris McDaniel, McCain said, "I'll work with anybody but he's got a very steep learning curve because he has no background or knowledge of the issues or challenges we're facing, including right now."

McCain says the world's attention is on this race.

"This election tomorrow will send a message of whether we can rely on a proven record of leadership, proven record of dedicated service to the people of Mississippi and this nation or not," McCain said.

Cochran made other stops in Meridian, Hattiesburg and Ocean Springs Monday.

