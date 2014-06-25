Chris McDaniel wants closer look at vote totals

The Senate Republican candidate with the fewest number of votes is not ready to say he's lost, but some members of the party are looking ahead to November.

Even the Mississippi Republican Party sent out a release congratulating Thad Cochran. McDaniel wants to take a closer look at yesterday's votes.

Neither candidate mentioned the other in their election night speeches.

Chris McDaniel hasn't given up just yet. But the many Tea Party organizations that poured millions into his campaign have sent out statements calling it a loss and promise to fight another day.

McDaniel issued this statement Wednesday. It says in part, "In the coming days, our team will look into the irregularities to determine whether a challenge is warranted,"McDaniel continued. "After we've examined the data, we will make a decision about whether and how to proceed."

He referenced those same concerns on election night.

"It's our job to make sure that the sanctity of the vote is upheld," he said. "Before this race ends, we have to be absolutely certain that the republican primary was run by republican voters."

As for Cochran, he's calling it an outright victory.

"You were the ones who reached all of the voters," Cochran said during Tuesday's speech. "Made sure that we knew that they were important in this election because it's a group effort. It's not a solo."

Brian Perry is the spokesperson for the Mississippi Conservatives political action committee. He says the very thing McDaniel criticized Cochran for, helped him win the election.

"He ran on his record," Perry explained. "They let Thad be Thad and people responded to that."

The strategies Cochran's campaign and supporters used were proven successful.

"We targeted people who supported Cochran and didn't vote the first time," said Perry. "We also sought to expand the electorate and find other Mississippians that aren't traditional republicans."

Still, it was those very tactics that kept McDaniel on the defense election night.

"There is something a bit strange," McDaniel told the crowd. "There is something a bit unusual about a republican primary that's decided by liberal democrats."

A social media movement is now pushing for people to "write in Chris McDaniel" in the general election.

The Mississippi Republican Party has ten days to certify the election. They plan to have a certification meeting on July 1.

