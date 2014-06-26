Freedom Summer 50th Anniversary Conference continues

Organizers say the conference is really focusing on the youth and why they will be the key to future change. Source: WLBT

This week marks the 50th anniversary of Freedom Summer, a campaign launched in June of 1964 to get African Americans registered to vote.

Wednesday during a press conference at Tougaloo College, we heard from some individuals who remember Freedom Summer of 1964 vividly. Hank Thomas, was a freedom rider back in the 1960's, he says those rides were a prelude for the fight for voting rights.

"In South Carolina is when we incurred this first violence," said Thomas. "I was arrested in a city called Winsboro. The police then took me out of jail at night and took me to a clan mob to be lynched."

Thomas escaped and went on to be a beacon for civil rights across the south.

Historically Tougaloo College was a critical place for Freedom Summer and the entire civil rights movement.

"Gave them a safe gathering place to organize, to devise a strategy, to advance the movement," said Tougaloo President Dr. Beverly Wade Hogan. "But also gave them that place where they could rest, refuel and go out and fight another day."



Fifty years later, and folks are celebrating what they call progress. During the workshops you'll find people of all races and ages discussing how far Mississippi has come and what issues remain prevalent.

"We were also fighting for more and better health care, we were fighting for more and better wages for people, we were fighting to have better education," said Hollis Watkins, Civil Rights Activist.

Organizers say the conference is really focusing on the youth and why they will be the key to future change.

"To learn from folks like Hollis Watkins to learn from folks like Dave Dennis and then also Schwerner, Chaney and Goodman and every other sacrifice that was made not just during Freedom Summer but throughout the freedom struggle in the history of this country," said Albert Sykes, from Youth Congress.

There will be events all week long commemorating the 50th anniversary of Freedom Summer, ending with a Freedom Summer Legacy Banquet with guest speaker Dick Gregory.

