GOP members argue about number of irregular votes in Hinds Co.

Every questionable vote is adding fuel to the fire in a tense aftermath of the Republican Senate runoff election.

"There's sufficient cause to examine the books at the other 81 counties in the state," said Chris McDaniel supporter Bill Billingsley. "And to see how many other discrepancies that we find."

He says they've completed their independent review of the Hinds County voter books and found about 1,200 irregular votes.

"We believe that some of those will be explained away as clerical mistakes or some other reason they'll be taken off and the number may not be quite that high," explained Billingsley.

Senior Advisor to Thad Cochran's campaign Austin Barbour was waiting in the wings to respond.

"Honestly flat out he is wrong with the numbers he just told you," Barbour told members of the media.

Barbour says many of the inconsistencies can be cleared up if you compare the number of sign in's from primary day versus June 24th.

"It's time to move on," said Barbour. "I have no problem with the process they're going through. But trying to stir up all this activity that they've found over a thousand votes in Hinds County, we need to go through every county, is not fair to the process."

The Hinds County GOP Chairman Pete Perry tried to bat down any rumors of shady dealings before poll books were even on the table Friday.

"Instead of crying fraud or illegality or corruption-rhetoric that is designated to inflame passions-it would be helpful if those making wild accusations would consider other possibilities," Perry said.

Perry assured that every questionable vote will be cross-checked for verification.

"I'm sure there were some mistakes," he admitted. "I don't deny that there might be. But I don't say that that's illegal voting."

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

