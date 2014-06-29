Volunteers Remember Freedom Summer Campaign of 1964

The last week has been filled with events commemorating the 50th anniversary of the Freedom Summer campaign, ending with the annual Legacy Banquet and Church Anniversary Service.

The Freedom Summer campaign started in June of 1964, it was an effort to get African Americans registered to vote in Mississippi. Before the campaign started Andrew Goodman, James Chaney and Michael Schwerner were brutally murdered by the KKK.

"We learned later that when Chaney and Goodman and Schwerner were being searched for during that whole period, eight bodies were found in Mississippi," said Barbara Mutmick, a volunteer.

Barbara Mutmick and Nancy Schieffelin traveled from Brown University to be among the 1,000 people who volunteered during the campaign.

"I wanted to contribute in any way I could in making things whole," said Schieffelin.

They were met with opposition.

"Even relatives were saying it was bad thing that I was doing, luckily my parents were supportive,"said Schieffelin.

Mutmick says not many blacks were registered to vote as a result of the campaign it sparked a civil rights movement and brought national attention to Mississippi.

"Our objective was to cast a light on the violence and lack of democracy in this state and to build a civil rights movement we were part of the building, the building of a civil rights movement," said Mutmick.

As the week comes to a close with events commemorating the campaign - these three ladies remember that summer and what they worked hard for. They say the fight is not over and it's up to future generations to carry it on.

"we're on the tail end of things and so generating a new generation in terms of the youth and nurture that and to develop it," said Schieffelin.

The Freedom Summer 50th anniversary will conclude with a church anniversary service on Sunday.

