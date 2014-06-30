Does Yogi Berra quote apply to the U. S. Senate runoff?

New York Yankee legend Yogi Berra, who is often quoted, once said of a baseball game, "It ain't over 'til it's over." Could that apply to last week's U. S. Senate runoff?



State GOP Chairman Joe Nosef, who has found himself caught in the crossfire of a race that still doesn't have an ending, may agree.



"Everybody needs to calm down and realize that this process is fair," explained Nosef.

Chris McDaniel came up nearly 6,800 votes short in the runoff. He still hasn't conceded or declared he will challenge those results. If he decides to question it, Nosef says it's not a one-size-fits-all method.

"There are plenty of avenues to challenge," said Nosef. "You file a complaint with the state executive committee. Obviously you could go to court. You can challenge individual counties."

This is where some anxiety has come into play. After the independent review of Hinds County poll books, a McDaniel supporter made this request.

"Republican county chairmen and the Republican county committees throughout the state to delay their certification for as long as they can legally delay it," said McDaniel supporter Bill Billingsley Friday. "So, it will give us time to go in and look at the books."

Nosef said that's part of a big misconception.

"The certification process is what BEGINS the right of someone to review the ballots and contest them. It's not what ends it."

State law says folks have 12 days after the county certification to review poll books. The state executive committee will meet Tuesday.

"We really provide a math function," Nosef described. "We add up the certification from the counties and pass them on to the secretary of state. We don't certify anything."

There's also a law requires that campaigns to give a three-day notice to the other campaign before they start any review.

