Ward 6 special election runoff Tuesday

Tuesday residents of west Jackson will head to the polls for a special Ward 6 runoff election. Dennis Sweet IV and Tyrone Hendrix are hoping to get the council seat of Mayor Tony Yarber.

Both candidates went to the streets Monday for some last minute campaigning Monday. Sweet held a barbeque outside his campaign headquarters on Terry Road.

Kixie 107.5 also hosted a live remote for the attorney where his supporters told the public why they felt he was the best candidate.

Meanwhile Tyrone Hendrix camp took a different approach. They participated in a caravan driving around the streets of West Jackson trying to secure last minute votes.

"I understand the challenges of Ward 6 because I've seen where Ward 6 has been," said Hendrix. "I also know where we could go. I believe my experiences as a community organizer which began almost 9 years ago my experience in grassroots campaigns and initiatives puts us in, gives us the experience we need to help move our Ward forward."

"I'm a personal friend of Dennis, I know he will do a good job," said Tim Rush, a Sweet supporter. "I know we can hold him accountable. You see his family supports him, some of his friends, so he has a whole village around him so Dennis can't fail. He has the leadership skills, the ability, compassion for people. This area needs strong, ethical leadership and we know Dennis can provide that."

Voter turnout was low for the last election on June 17th. Both candidates hope that won't be the case Tuesday.

Polls open at 7am.

