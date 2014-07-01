MS GOP Executive Committee meets with heightened security

Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef said he requested the security at the closed door meeting because of all the recent threats made to the party on social media. Source: WLBT

The Mississippi Republican Party Executive Committee held a meeting Tuesday afternoon discussing the 2014 senator runoff results.

The meeting was held under heightened security. Mississippi Republican Party Chairman Joe Nosef said he requested the security at the closed door meeting because of all the recent threats made to the party on social media.

Three members from each campaign were allowed in the meeting and members of the executive committee had to show their Id's before coming in.

They discussed totals from counties in the state. Most of the counties haven't been certified in election yet because they are waiting for the deadline for Voter ID affidavit ballots which will come later tonight There have also been reports of voter irregularities.

"Irregularities in every county, so we've covered 38 counties now, said State Senator Michael Watson. "We have what we think is evidence of roughly 3300 plus or minus a few more irregularities in those counties. We've not yet touched the Delta, we've not yet touched the absentee ballots," said State Senator and McDaniel supporter, Michael Watson. Once all the counties submit its numbers we'll sit down and find what grounds to challenge on.

However, members of the party's executive committee denies any voter fraud.

"No voter fraud done with anyone that was done in there today, you had supporters of Chris McDaniel you had supporters of Thad Cochran both campaigns there," Pete Perry, Hinds County GOP Chair explained.

Late Tuesday, True the Vote, an independent voters' rights organization filed a lawsuit against the Mississippi Republican Party, claiming county representatives across the state were denied access to voter rolls and poll books and also alleged cross voting practices.

Final numbers from the counties must be submitted by a July 7th deadline. That's when we can expect certification. There are still absentee votes and affidavit ballots to be counted.

"Many people felt like today's meeting was something, some type of certification that was finalized where people couldn't challenge it," said Nosef. "That's also not true. After we give the results to the Secretary of State, that actually begins the time when someone can file a complaint if they desire. So this was part of the process and it's part of every process."

Once the numbers are submitted to the Secretary of State's office, it will publish the results and then anyone contesting the election can file a complaint, but that has to be in a court of law.

