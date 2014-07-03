Jackson-Evers Airport still trying to replace Southwest Airlines

Officials say they are now having talks with other airlines to provide services. Talks have been held with Allegiant Airlines, but are still in the beginning stages. Source: WLBT

It's been almost a month since Southwest Airlines left Jackson-Medgar Wylie Evers International Airport. The change was a big blow to people who travel though Jackson frequently but the airport has adjusted and is now searching for it's replacement.



Southwest airlines was at the Jackson airport for 17 years. CEO Dirk Vanderleest says when it left, fortunately Delta and United increased it's seat capacity, offering some better options for customers.



Officials say they are now having talks with other airlines to provide services. Talks have been held with Allegiant Airlines, but are still in the beginning stages.



"When you're looking at bringing in new jobs in the market is what kind of airline service," said Vanderleest. "We also have some great businesses here in MS that are expanding including Nissan and also including downtown Jackson and the redevelopment of Westin hotel. So there are good signs when we talked to the airlines, because that's the first thing they want to see, tell me what's going on in Jackson."



When asked about the airport's expensive rates, Vanderleest said that's because the market is 70 percent business and 30 percent leisure. He hopes that will soon change.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.

