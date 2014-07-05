JFD battle apartment fire at Belhaven Residential

A family is displaced Saturday after an apartment fire in the Belhaven area.

Several crews from the Jackson Fire Department responded to Belhaven Residential for a fire that started in the bedroom of a first floor apartment.

Everyone inside the apartment made it out without injury.

Investigators are still determining a cause, but they do believe it was accidental.

Jackson Police and an ambulance were on scene as a precaution. Anyone with information about this fire is asked to call Jackson Fire Department.

