McDaniel campaign collecting evidence for legal challenge

Almost two weeks after the runoff election, Chris McDaniel's campaign is trying to keep up the fight.

"Challenge could come any day now," said spokesman Noel Fritsch.

Fritsch said they've moved on to looking for more evidence of ineligible votes.

"Today we're doing something a little bit different; not just the poll books but actually looking at the election records," Fritsch described. "So, we are examining the absentee applications and were also examining absentee envelopes."

The campaign's attorney Mitch Tyner thinks that process will yield even higher numbers for potential crossover votes.

"One of the things that we know is very ripe for fraud in the state of Mississippi are absentee ballots," Tyner said.

Tyner thinks it'll take a few days to get all the details, But when they get it, then we could see a challenge.

That challenge will first be filed with the Mississippi Republican Party, the state executive committee," explained Tyner. "From there, 10 days later an appeal can be filed for judicial review."

Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann said his office is reviewing all reports. But he will turn over any findings to the Attorney General and district attorneys.

"The decision to whether or not there were any irregularities will be made by the party and a challenge by the Circuit Court, not by the Secretary of State of Mississippi, that's the process," said Hosemann.

Hosemann's office couldn't start getting the ballots ready for November until they received the certified results from the parties.

If a challenge is filed, Hosemann hopes the courts will take note of the deadlines his office will be trying to meet.

"It would violate federal law if we don't get the ballots out 45 days before the November election," he said.

That is because of absentee military voting.

Thad Cochran's campaign sent out a statement today. They say the county by county results reported so far are revealing extremely low numbers of actual crossover votes.

The certified results sent to the Secretary of State's office today show Cochran with a 7,667 vote margin of victory. That's around a thousand votes more than preliminary totals.

