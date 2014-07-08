McDaniel volunteers sort through runoff ballots

Courthouses across the state were filled with both Chris McDaniel and Thad Cochran volunteers Tuesday. A review of affidavit and absentee ballots was on the agenda.

"It is very grueling," admitted McDaniel supporter Bill Billingsley. "It is very time consuming. But it's very important for us to have all the data that's out there. So the campaign can decide what to do next."

The McDaniel campaign attorney says they've got to collect evidence from every county before giving the legal challenge a green light.

McDaniel volunteers checked poll books for signs of crossover votes in the days immediately following the runoff. Now, they're looking for basics like whether the affidavit ballots were properly accepted or rejected.

Cochran's campaign is doing the same thing so they'll know the full story first hand.

"I think that what we're going to find here is what we're finding in every other county around the state," said campaign communications director Jordan Russell. "The number of ballots that are questionable is very low, a tiny fraction of what they're alleging."

McDaniel's campaign hasn't provided updated numbers since last week. The last count they released was nearly 5,000 questionable votes statewide.

"Every new day brings a new number," said Russell. "And they won't back it up with any proof. So I think the specifics is really what we're looking for from the McDaniel campaign."

Cochran's camp released this list of county-by-county results Monday night. It shows many of those with less than double digit questioned votes.

Last week, McDaniel's campaign made donation requests to supporters to help fund a legal challenge. They're also offering $1,000 rewards for information about alleged vote buying from the Cochran campaign.

As far as the challenge, the spokesman will only say it could come "any day now".

