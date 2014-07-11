Democratic party chair weighs in on runoff review

Even though Mississippi Democratic party chairman Rickey Cole is backing his party's nominee Travis Childers, he still would like to see the Republican runoff reviewed.

"The taxpayers of the state of Mississippi paid for that primary and paid for that runoff," said Cole. "The voters are the boss of every politician. And every political leader in this state. The boss needs to know what went on."

Republicans are still sifting and sorting through ballot boxes across the state. Meanwhile, Cole has a Facebook post revealing his suspicions on who's behind any election problems.

"There are a lot of things about that primary election that don't pass the smell test," Cole explained. "And most of those trails of corruption lead right back to somebody with the last name of Barbour one way or the other."

Cole believes Thad Cochran is highly influenced by former Governor Haley Barbour. We reached out to Barbour but he declined to comment.

"November the 4th is the day we need to liberate Mississippi from the control of Haley Barbour," Cole explained.

Chris McDaniel doesn't think it'll happen.

"It's already been made very very clear that Mississippi's a red state, a very conservative state," McDaniel explained. "And that it's extraordinarily unlikely a Democrat would every stand much of a chance in this state because of that."

Rickey Cole is still putting trust in Travis Childers.

"I don't think Mississippi's a red state or a blue state," Cole said. "I don't think the Republicans ought to have complete control. And I don't think we Democrats should have complete control. Mississippi belongs to the people of Mississippi."

Cole says folks can expect to see more ads and widespread campaigning from the Democrats in the two months ahead of the general election.

Chris McDaniel is planning a press conference for next Wednesday. He will discuss evidence he's found and his next steps.

