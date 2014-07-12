Authorities: Man shot at home was there to convince homeowner he didn't break in

Yazoo County authorities have arrested a homeowner in the fatal shooting of a man that was found dead in his home earlier Saturday.

Sheriff Jacob Sheriff also identified both the shooting victim and the alleged shooter.

Sheriff said sometime around 5p.m. Saturday Shannon B. Kirk went to a home in the 200 block of Center Ridge Road with two other people to tell Chris Williams that he was not the person who'd broken into his home earlier.

Police confirmed a break-in did occur at the home of Williams, located at 2450 Center Ridge Road.

According to authorities Williams did not believe Kirk and an argument ensued. Williams grabbed a gun and shot Kirk four times in his living room.

Kirk was pronounced dead at the scene.

"They all knew each other and Chris Williams had just gotten out of jail recently, yesterday, the 11th. This altercation had taken place and the break in had taken place but when they got into the heated argument it escalated," said Sheriff.



Williams was arrested and charges are pending.

Neighbors tell us the incident was drug related, but Sheriff did not confirm that information.

Police are trying to determine if the shooting was self defense or intentional.

Williams is being held in the Yazoo County Jail.

He's due in court later this week.

