Election challenge process explained

Chris McDaniel is scheduled to hold a press conference Wednesday. He plans to describe evidence of voting irregularities and discuss his next steps.

He is on a mission that has the potential to land in front of a judge. Mississippi College Law professor Matt Steffey says that wouldn't be the easy way out for McDaniel.

"The law makes it difficult to challenge an election," said Steffey. "Because in our society that's the thing that's supposed to settle everything."

If McDaniel does say go on a challenge in Wednesday's press conference, Steffey thinks the Senate saga could last at least six more weeks.

The challenge would start with the Republican Executive Committee. Then, it would likely go to a trial court. Even past that, an appeal could be filed with the state Supreme Court.

Steffey says the court will be looking for several examples of proof. There are some things he thinks they might get hung up on.

"The idea that these crossover votes are illegal to begin with is based on an Attorney General opinion, interpreting a statute that says you can't vote for more than one party primary on the same date," explained Steffey.

Another key would be the actual votes in question. Right now, McDaniel's camp says they've found 8,300 questionable votes.

"I think they've got to go in there saying we're challenging 12,13,14,15 thousand," Steffey explained. "So when that number's whittled down, they're left with a number big enough that the Mississippi Supreme Court thinks there is no other alternative than to redo the election."

Steffey says the cost of a challenge wouldn't be small and could be upwards of six figures.

McDaniel has already asked for donations from supporters. State law would not allow McDaniel to run as an independent or write in candidate.

