McDaniel taking clerks to court

It's down to a numbers game for Chris McDaniel's election review. And not all the numbers are matching up, depending on who you ask.

"In their review, the campaign representatives found that there were some 300 to 350 potential crossover voters in the county," said Hinds County GOP Chairman Pete Perry. "Not anywhere near the 1500 that had been reported by the McDaniel campaign."

Perry says he watched as that number fell.

"They looked at the specific potential crossover voters that they had been reporting," explained Perry. "They looked at those to try to determine if there's nothing more than a clerical error by the poll workers that was corrected."

Thad Cochran's campaign updated release shows 909 votes that could be questioned statewide. While it shows the status as complete in 79 out of 82 counties, Chris McDaniel's legal actions say otherwise.

We now know 19 county circuit clerks have been sued by McDaniel. The Secretary of State's office had sent clerks reminders of the state law saying they should redact personal information before inspection.

The Harrison County case is now pending in the Mississippi Supreme Court. The court issued an order Tuesday requesting a response from the clerk and additional information from McDaniel. The deadline for that to be submitted is 2pm Wednesday.

In Jackson County, a judge ruled Tuesday to give McDaniel supporters free access to poll books from June 3rd and 24th. Rankin County Clerk Becky Boyd confirmed she had a similar suit filed against her in circuit court on July 10th.

