Block party held to honor Ruth Helen Harrion

It's been nearly a week since the murder of Ruth Helen Harrion and still no arrests have been made. The 67 year old west Jackson woman was found dead outside her home. Sunday there was a block party and vigil in her honor.

"What if it was your mother, put yourself in my place, what would you do?" asked one of the victim's daughters. "What would you do? I'm tired of crying. Let's do something Jackson," explained Melanie Johnson, one of Ruth Helen Harrion's children, addressing more than 100 people who came to honor her life.

Sunday afternoon family and friends, community leaders and neighbors gathered to celebrate Ruth Helen Harrion's life.

"Numbers speak volumes and so the first thing that came to mind was getting people together," said event organizer Kimberly McDonald Taylor. "Getting people together to say this is our neighborhood, we will not allow intruders to come in."

The afternoon started with a block party and ended with a candle light vigil. Family members of Harrion say events like this help ease the pain.

"And it does help," said Angela Harrion, Helen Harrion's daughter. "It's just the point of getting home and once you wake up and your use to that phone call. That's where it hurts"

Harrion called 911 hours before her body was found. Investigators are still trying to piece together this case.

"I want Justice serve, I want them to get caught, I want them to turn themselves in," said Karla Lewis, another daughter. "If you have a mother you would do it too."

Until her murder is solved, the family and friends say they'll continue to hold events like these to get some answers and continue Harrion's legacy.

"The great, quiet, will give the shirt off her back; that's how I want to remember her," added Taylor. "The one that's always helping out, drawing one of my elementary projects for me, So I want to continue that memory."

