Lee Vance: This is the beginning of the healing process

Interim Jackson Police Chief Lee Vance announced the arrest of a suspect in the capital murder case of Ruth Helen Harrion. Twenty-nine year old Alonzo Stewart is charged with capital murder and house burglary.

Family members of Harrion say their prayers have been answered.

"Today has been a good day, it's just tragic that it had to come like this," Angela Harrion, Ruth Helen Harrion's daughter explain.

Vance says the focus now is to restore Bel Air residents trust in their police department.

"Because of what happened last week there's a lot of disappointment, distrust, anger about the death of this lady, this fine woman, so this is the beginning of the healing process," Vance explained.

And although progress has been made in the case, the family still has a lot of unanswered questions.

"We still have so many questions about why her calls for help didn't get her the help that she needed," said Angela Harrion. "This is pain we hope no other family will ever have to go through."

On Monday, Precinct 3 officers responded to the 2000 block of Montebello Drive in reference to a house burglary in progress. Upon officers' arrival, they discovered that the suspect attempted to make entry into the home by breaking out the window.

The suspect was attempting to remove the burglar bars from the home, but fled the scene before officers' arrival. A description of the suspect was given and he was taken into custody after a brief foot chase.

The suspect was questioned about last week's murder and the attempted house burglary, and reportedly confessed to being responsible for both crimes. Stewart also confessed to investigators that he dropped the gun in a ditch off Queensroad Avenue.

Just after 1pm Monday, JPD officers along with a group of recruits converged on the area, to search the ditch on foot. After 15 minutes of searching, applauding from the recruits signaled to a group of residents that the weapon had been found.

They began applauding too, and congratulating Interim Police Chief Lee Vance for the arrest, and for the leadership in finding the piece of evidence. The recruit who found the gun, Jeremy Jackson, received a special thank you and handshake from Chief Vance.

The suspect is being charged with capital murder and attempted house burglary. Vance says Stewart lived only a few houses down from where Harrion lived

According to the MS Department of Corrections, Stewart has been in trouble with police before. He pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine in 2008.

"This arrest was the result of a coordinated effort between the community and the Jackson Police Department," Vance said. "We're putting all would-be offenders on notice -- if you commit a crime in our city, we will find you and put you in jail. Our solemn pledge to the community is that we will solve all crimes committed in our city."

Jackson Mayor Tony Yarber said the department's swift action sends a strong message to the community.

"Our police department is committed to solving heinous crimes such as these, and has made the safety of our citizens the highest priority," Yarber said. "Thanks to our police department and the community, this predator is now off the streets."

On Tuesday, July 12, 2014, an unknown suspect forced entry into the home of murder victim Ruth Helen Harrion located in the 2700 block of Kingsroad Avenue.

The mode of operation used to attempt entry into the Montebello Drive home was the same used to gain entry into the Kingsroad Avenue home. Burglar bars were removed, and a window was broken.

Sixty-seven year old Harrion was found dead behind her home. She had been beaten and shot.

