Harrion family reacts to arrest in capital murder case

"Then I heard them say we got em, they got him," said Hazel Turner, a resident of the Bel Air Subdivision in Jackson. "And oh the joy that over flooded my heart and soul."

Residents of this Bel Air Community are relieved Jackson Police made an arrest in the murder case of Ruth Helen Harrion. Harrion, 67, and a mother of 6 was found dead outside her home on Kingsroad Avenue last Tuesday.

Jackson Police arrested and charged Alonzo Stewart, 29, with capital murder and attempted burglary. Interim Chief Lee Vance says Stewart lived only a few houses down from where Harrion lived

Monday morning Precinct 3 officers responded to a home in the 2000 block of Montebello Drive in reference to a house burglary.

The suspect, 29 year old, Alonzo Stewart was trying to remove burglar bars from the home. Officers arrived and after a brief foot chase, they arrested him.

Hours later , Jackson Police confirmed they arrested the man who allegedly murdered Ruth Helen Harrion.

"We do think that we have the right person and we're going to go about the business of prosecuting him," said Vance.

Vance says after interrogations Stewart confessed to killing Harrion and told investigators he ditched the gun in a ditch off Queensroad Avenue.

"If we had to rip the pavement up out of this street to find that weapon that's what we were going to do," Vance explained.

A team of JPD recruits were brought in and after an hour long search the weapon was recovered.

Family members of Harrion say their prayers have been answered.

"Today has been a good day, it's just tragic that it had to come like this," Angela Harrion, Ruth Helen Harrion's daughter explain.

Vance says the focus now is to restore Bel Air residents trust in their police department.

"Because of what happened last week there's a lot of disappointment, distrust, anger about the death of this lady this fine woman, so this is the beginning of the healing process," Vance explained.

And although progress has been made in the case, the family still has a lot of unanswered questions.

"We still have so many questions about why her calls for help didn't get her the help that she needed," said Angela Harrion. "This is pain we hope no other family will ever have to go through."

