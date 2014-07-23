Looking underground for a jackpot of liquid gold

Oil flowing out of wells looks more like dollar signs for some.

"We're looking at per well to the state about 4.2, 4.3 million dollars," said Chuck Lambert, Pike County Board of Supervisors President.

Oil drilling sites have already popped up along Highway 24 in Amite County. And more in Wilkinson County.

Lambert says they're looking to see more of the same in their county.

"That's a ton of money," Lambert said. "And if you start talking thousands of wells over the next 10 or 15 years. Just producing that's producing the amount of money is mind boggling."

Britt Herrin is with the Pike County Economic Development District.

He says the Tuscaloosa Marine Shale is what has companies searching for the sweet spot with oil.

"I think the gold rush is a very good thing to compare it to because it is an influx of companies and people coming to an area to really get a resource out," Herrin described.

Herrin says they've already started to see an overflow of needs for workers from neighboring counties.

"You drive to our hotels, they're all full," Herrin said. "If you try to go out to eat at the restaurant usually they're pretty full."

There is a proposed oilfield worker housing site in McComb. It would be for those working on the shale throughout the region. It has not been approved by the county.

Lambert knows it'll take preparation to keep the big wigs of oil and gas interested in southwest ms.

"We need assistance from the state in trying to provide some of this infrastructure," said Lambert. "So we can house these people make sure the companies relocating here because we're right on the Mississippi-Louisiana line. They can go right across Louisiana line and locate there in the state was is out on revenue."

