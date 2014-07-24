True the Vote suit still pending in federal court

There were more than eight hours of federal court proceedings in the True the Vote case Thursday. But there's still no ruling.

The Texas-based group True the Vote sued the Secretary of State, Republican party and nine county election commissions.

Judge Nancy Atlas was brought in from Texas to hear the case.

She made it clear that the hearing was not about voter fraud. She said it was instead about the transparency of the voting process.

The flip side of that is the question that the state is arguing of voter privacy.

True the Vote wants voting records that include birth dates.

"We don't want birth dates redacted because birth dates are an important part of the fabric of the integrity of the election," said True the Vote's attorney Joe Nixon.

True the Vote called a total of six witnesses to the stand. Most discussed their trouble in trying to obtain full election records in various counties. The assistant Secretary of State Kim Turner also spoke to the election procedures in the state while on the stand. Judge Atlas did not rule today. Instead, she is requesting briefs from both sides. The first of those are due in two weeks.

Copyright 2014 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved



Courtroom sketches by Bill Wilson in cooperation with Jackson Jambalaya.