Sen. Marco Rubio draws a crowd for GOP fundraiser

Many people refer to Mississippi as a red state. Friday, Republicans signed checks to keep it that way.

"Maybe another couple of members, another couple of guys with R's by their name," said Gov. Phil Bryant to the crowd.

That's what the room full of Republican wants to see, a continuation of what they started in 2011.

"For the first time in 136 years, the Republicans gained a majority in the House of Representative and since then we have been working very hard to bring conservative approach to governing," explained Speaker Philip Gunn.

Every seat filled at the fundraiser translates to more money for 2015 re-election campaigns.

"For better or for worse, money drives a lot in politics," said Speaker Pro Tempore Greg Snowden. "And if you want good candidates to run, you have to be able for offices such as the house of representatives, you have to have good candidates who are well financed."

To draw the crowd, Speaker Philip Gunn invited U.S. Senator Marco Rubio from Florida. He's rumored to be a potential 2016 presidential candidate. Rubio focused on conservative values that lawmakers around the room say echo in conversations across the magnolia state.

"If you get an education, if you get a job, if you get married and you have your children in a marriage, you do those four things, your chances of being in poverty are extremely slim," Rubio said.

Rubio thinks the "American dream" needs to be within reach. He believes changes start at a state level.

"That's why I encourage the work you're doing here and I'm so honored to be a part of this event here today which endeavors to add even more like-minded people to the roles of your majority," Rubio added as he spoke at the fundraiser.