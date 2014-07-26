Family pleas with public to help police locate man's killer

Police in Canton are still trying to solve the city's latest homicide.

The victim, 21-year-old, Nick Nichlos, was shot to death.





Investigators found his body Thursday morning behind an abandoned house located at 344 Boyd Street.





MSNewsNow spoke with Nichlos' family Saturday.





Nichlos' family said he had no enemies and was a loving person and they don't have any idea who may have done this.

"Every time he go to work he always call me and ask me what I'm doing, or if I come home from work, I'm at work he always let me know where he at and when he coming home. This particular night he didn't call," said Gloria Nichlos, the victim's mother.

Nichlos disappeared from his Canton home Monday. His body was found four days later.

"It was hurtful because us praying that he would come home and return safe and sound, it hurt for us to find him and get information like that," added Elesia Otis, the victim's girlfriend.

Investigators believe his body may have been there for more than a day.

Police said he had an evident gunshot wound to the upper torso. Family members of the Canton High School Graduate are saddened by his death, but even more upset that his killer or killers haven't been arrested.

"If they was in our shoes they wouldn't want whoever did this to their family to be on the loose," said Tina Starks, Nichlos cousin.

If you have any information about this homicide please call the Canton Police Department.

"Find out who did it because it's cruel how they did him and it's wrong and I couldn't do nobody like that," said Melissa Warren, Nick Nichlos aunt.