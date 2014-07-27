Thousands raised for Mission Mississippi during 'Get On Up' screening

The exclusive red carpet screening for the movie 'Get on Up' was a great success Sunday evening.

The James Brown biopic was shown at the Malco Grandview Theatre in Madison.

The movie included some local actors and was directed by Tate Taylor, who also directed "The Help."

"This wasn't a hardship, it was just this is my first music film and basically you're shooting two different movies at the same time and blending them together," said Taylor. "It was his character, James Brown personal story and the character that's James Brown more than anything made me want to show what his life was really like"

Taylor who is from Jackson, came back to his roots to shoot many scenes for the movie 'Get On Up', which profiles the life hardships and accomplishments of James Brown.

The man who spent months learning Brown's moves is Chadwick Boseman. Boseman says playing James Brown was one of the hardest things he had to do in life so far.

"I mean I just started with the music first, just listening to the whole catalog of music, reading documentaries, footage, it was everything and talking to people that knew him," said Boseman.

The singer was raised in an impoverished South Carolina neighborhood and suffered from abuse and abandonment as a young child. In the film you'll see some of Brown's struggles.

"I knew he grew up in a rough situation and came out of that and he struggled along the way, I just thought it was well done," said a person who attended the screening.

The star studded red carpet event showcased local actors like Mckenzie Matthews, who plays James Brown's daughter and Jamarion and Jordan Scott who plays James Brown as a child.

The film gave these young stars, who didn't have any acting experience, the chance to shine on the big screen.

"This was my first acting experience period, at all. Reporter: What was the hardest part of it all. I think the hardest part was doing cuts over and over," said Alvin Edny, who plays Brown's son Teddy Brown.

"And I'm from Mississippi and we didn't get opportunities like this growing up and I think for this to happen at this particular time in my life and I've had a few opportunities since then," said Jaclyn Bethany, a local actress from Jackson.

Governor Phil Bryant and the First Lady were in attendance.

The great news about Sunday's screening is that $30,000 was raised and will go towards Mission Mississippi.

