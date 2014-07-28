Mississippi farmers providing supply for high goat demand

Congressman Bennie Thompson-D was instrumental in getting the financial assistance program in place. Source: WLBT

Goats are at the center of a major supply and demand chain. Farmer Charles Pickett says the animal is the number one consumed meat in the world!

"The market is so great that if everybody we knew was a goat farmer, we still couldn't meet the demand," said farmer Charles Pickett.

Letters of interest stacked up from businesses and even the U.S. Army wanting to get meat for our troops.

Pickett started his farm in Terry three years ago. Since that time, he's gone from about 400 goats and sheep to nearly 10,000 spread throughout his properties in the area.



"They've already made commitments once we are able to supply them," said Pickett.

The Natural Resource Conservation Service started a program that will help others looking to break into this biz.

"Funding will be directed towards the applications that have the highest environmental benefit," explained Murray Fulton, District Conservationist with NRSC.

Fulton said there are some basic costs the program helps cover like fencing, water sources and weed control.

You may think Charles Pickett wants to steer clear of much competition in this market but he actually welcomes more people starting farms just like his.

That's why they've partnered with the Farm Consulting Group for a contest that will provide 1,000 free sheep and goats to a farmer looking to get started.

"In our opinion it is a game changer," described Pickett. "You're talking about people having opportunity number one to make money which is real important in farming. And they're getting technical assistance to do that."

Congressman Bennie Thompson-D was instrumental in getting the financial assistance program in place. Charles Pickett is hoping more farmers will join in the "goat network".

To contact the Farm Consulting Group about the livestock giveaway, call 769-218-5386.

The Natural Resources Conservation Service can be contacted for details on the Small Ruminant financial assistance program at ms.meatgoats@gmail.com.

