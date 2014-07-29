Anti-abortion advocates protest at JPD Headquarters

However, pro-choice advocates, like Duvergene Gaines, say the people in court today are extremists who violate women's rights. Source: WLBT

Several anti-abortion advocates rallied around the Jackson Police Department Monday, taking a stand against what they say are violations of freedom of speech.

When a business owner removed their signs earlier this month, some of those same pro-life advocates faced charges stemming from protests over the last two years at Jackson Women's Health Organization.

"I was on trial," said Cal Zastrow. "I was arrested for reading the bible out loud in front of the abortion mill."

Zastrow faced a judge Monday on disorderly conduct charges. Zastrow, and the three other individuals have participated in protests outside Jackson Women's Health Organization, a facility that offers legal abortions.

"I could have been in jail for 90 days just for reading the bible out loud on a public sidewalk," Zastrow explained. "I grieve over this tyranny and wickedness."

Zastrow's case was dismissed but others who faced similar charges were found guilty.

In response to those court cases, many anti-abortion advocates rallied outside the Jackson Police Department Monday to let police know they're upset with the treatment they've been getting while protesting at the state's last abortion clinic.

"There is some unholy alliance between the police department and that last remaining death camp in Mississippi and that thing needs to be broken in Jesus' name," said Rusty Thomas, from Operation Save America.

A judge convicted Chet Galiger and fined him $500.

"The sidewalk, the quintessential public forum for freedom is speak according to the Supreme Court, that's not true in Jackson, MS anymore," said Galiger.

However, pro-choice advocates, like Duvergene Gaines, say the people in court today are extremists who violate women's rights.

"This is about standing strong against these intimidation tactics and this harassment to maintain access to fundamental reproductive healthcare including abortion," Gaines explained.

She says the protestors intimidate women who have the right to those services.

"People can't get by or they can't safely gain entrance to a facility, a restaurant, an abortion clinic or a bank," said Gaines. "That's not legal in this city and it's not legal in most cities for a good reason."

Those against abortions, like Zastrow say they will continue to hold protests around the city in hopes of getting the women's clinic shut down.

"What I would like to see is justice done and that every baby be protected in Mississippi by love and by law," said Zastrow.

Those who were convicted in court face fines up to $500 dollars and could spend time in jail.

