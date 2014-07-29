Human Rights Campaign releases survey, names new state director

Antwan Matthews, a student at Tougaloo College, admitted that it's not east to reveal your sexual orientation in Mississippi. Source: WLBT

The Human Rights Campaign's Project One held a press conference at the Mississippi State Capitol on Tuesday.

The group completed an extensive survey earlier this year about Mississippi's LGBT community. About 50% of those of that group say that are natives of Mississippi.

The survey showed that members of the LGBT community experience harassment in various areas like work, houses of worship, schools etc.

Project One America says they're doing work from the church pews to the workplace. They say that they'll have an office open soon in the Capital City.

Rob Hill, the former pastor at Broadmeadow United Methodist, will serve as state director for Human Rights Campaign MS.

"As a former pastor, I think that any clergy person or any serious church member, a person of faith, should be startled when we hear the loss that we've had in the faith communities among LGBT people," said Hill. "Because they don't feel welcome."

He will lead the organization's Project One America effort across the state to bring equality to LGBT people.

"Growing up in Mississippi, I know the challenges LGBT people face here," said Hill. " I know Mississippi can make a positive change to ensure all people have equal opportunities and respect of the law."

Antwan Matthews, a student at Tougaloo College, spoke at the press conference Tuesday. He admitted that it's not east to reveal your sexual orientation in Mississippi.

"People do look at me strange and some people do feel some type of way about me," explained Matthews. "But at the same time I let them know, you will not disrespect me cause I'm not disrespecting you. We're all human beings. So I just stand up for myself."

Matthews said that the only way the Human Rights Campaign will be successful is if they change minds and fix hearts.

Rob Hill spoke about the golden rule as it applies to the LGBT community.

"We should treat others as we want to be treated," he said. "Nothing more. Nothing less. But even though I love Mississippi with all my heart and with all my soul, living here as a gay man can be tough."

