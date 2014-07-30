Federal Ruling: MS Abortion Clinic to Remain Open

Governor Phil Bryant will petition a federal decision to keep the state's only abortion clinic, Jackson Women's Health Organization open.

A US Circuit Court of Appeals ruled a state law that would have closed the Jackson Women's Health Organization -- unconstitutional.

For years – state lawmakers and Governor Bryant have been trying to shut down the clinic.

In 2012, the governor signed a law that required doctors performing abortions in the state must have admitting privileges at local hospitals.

Doctors applying for those privileges were denied.

"This law caused an undue burden on women and it was geared, you know this is not about women's safety, this is not about women's health. This particular legislation had one goal and one goal only and that was to outlaw abortion, close the clinic and make Mississippi the first abortion free state," said Michelle Colon a Clinic Escort.

However, Tuesday 2 out of 3 U.S. Circuit Court Judges ruled the 2012 law unconstitutional – keeping the state's only clinic open.

"This ruling sets a huge precedent so many people throughout the country and the world often think that you can't win the fight in Mississippi because oh it's too conservative, it's took this it's too that, we have three of the most conservative justices on the 5th circuit decide this case," Colon explained.

Anti-abortion advocates were disappointed.

"Well it's a tragedy that the federal court is dehumanizing and protecting the murder of innocent children but I'm also very excited because The Lord has used no court but his people to come on out and close out every single surgical abortion mill in this state" said Cal Zastrow, a pro-life advocate.

"Technically I think that would be a bad decision because that would promote more abortions which I'm totally against," said Cebra Roland of Jackson.

Federal judges ultimately agreed with attorney's for the clinic who stressed if the facility was to close, women would have to travel to other states to get abortions.

"The pink house helps an awful lot of women and it would have done a disservice not only to the women of this state but to women to the surrounding states if this clinic had been closed"

For now, supporters of this clinic are celebrating a win that took years to get to.

"Women have the right to choose and I don't think it's fair to try to close that down because of what they believe as opposed to a woman's rights," said Earl Sanders of North Jackson.

Governor Phil Bryant released this statement Tuesday afternoon:

"I am disappointed that two judges concluded that HB 1390 is unconstitutional. This measure is designed to protect the health and safety of women who undergo this potentially dangerous procedure, and physicians who provide abortions should be held to the same standards as physicians who perform other outpatient procedures.," he said. "It is important to note that today's opinion was issued by a divided panel of judges and not by the entire Fifth Circuit and that this action is just another part of the legal process. I will continue working with the Attorney General as his office petitions the entire court to hear this case."

