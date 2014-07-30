Search for missing swimmer suspended for the night

The search has been suspended for the night for missing swimmer John Gregory Kassel of Madison. EOC Director Butch Hammack says the search will continue Thursday morning.

Hammack also say they'll search off of Spillway Road, where Kassel went under.

Authorities say they are still treating this as a missing person case and not a recovery effort.



Reservoir Police Chief Perry Waggoner says it was just before 11 p.m. Tuesday when Kassel, who was in a boat, jumped into the water and didn't surface.

Madison and Ridgeland Fire responded, along with Marine Units from Reservoir Police Department.





The search was called off just before 1 am and resumed on Wednesday morning at around 7.

Wednesday other agencies assisted in the search including Mississippi Game and Fish, Rankin County Emergency, Madison County Emergency, Metro One, and Reservoir Patrol.

A total of 16 divers have combed the reservoir using sonar equipment looking for Kassel.

The water is about 15 to 60 feet deep so authorities say it's been difficult locating Kassel.

Three others were on board the boat at the time of the incident. Kassel and those individuals had just left the Pelican when they decided to go out on the water.

Family members of Kassel are remaining hopeful that he's still alive, but they have prepared themselves for the worse.

"I want other people to give their moms and dads hugs and kisses, the kids that are my age, kids who are 45 it's 5 minutes out of your day," Scotty Kassel, Greg's son explained. We will continue to keep you updated with recovery efforts.

"We're covering about 3 different areas right now around this area ah the closest we've come at this point is close to the Bank on Spillway Road about 200 yards off the bank and that's where we are going to concentrate our efforts tomorrow and hopefully we'll have some resolution tomorrow," Hammack explained.