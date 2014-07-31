Childers and Cochran speak at Neshoba County Fair

Cochran hasn't accepted any invitations to debate and focused on priorities for the future including healthcare, spending and national defense. Source: WLBT

Founders Square was packed this morning as folks listened carefully to the statewide official's speeches.

But some of those referred back to what House Speaker Philip Gunn called "the elephant under the pavilion", the divide in the Republican party.

One candidate trying to look like the reasonable option is Democrat Travis Childers. He spoke about the need for working across the aisle.

"We have to leave all of this hatefulness alone and all of this divisiveness," said Childers. "Have to move on from that. Somewhere along the way we lost just courteousness."

He also says he wants to debate Senator Thad Cochran.

Cochran hasn't accepted any invitations to debate and focused on priorities for the future including healthcare, spending and national defense.

"Running on my own trying to do what's best for Mississippi," said Cochran. "I can't get sidetracked with a lot of partisan political bickering. I'm not up for that."



Folks here were anticipating fireworks from Chris McDaniel supporters looking to make a statement. Instead, they got a few rows of people with signs and red tape over their mouths.

"We truly want to show that we don't want to be disrespectful and that we're not being heard in the party," explained supporter Renee Hood.

