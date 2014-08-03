Family speaks: Two women fatally injured in Warren County accident

Two women were killed in a car crash Sunday morning in Warren County.

The Warren County Sheriff's Department is investigating the tragic accident.

MSNewsNow spoke exclusively with one of the victim's family.

Evelyn Sullivan's great-aunt, Lisa Thompson, told us the family is trying to get answers as to how the accident happened.

Thompson said her niece was full of life and had three young daughters.

They are now leaning on each other through this tragedy.

Lisa Thompson returned to the accident scene where she lost her great-niece Sunday.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said just after 6 a.m. Sunday morning, the deadly single car cash happened on Grange Hall Road in Vicksburg.

Coroner Doug Huskey identified the driver as 19-year-old Andrea Danielle Beard and passenger 26-year-old Evelyn Dawn Sullivan, both of Vicksburg.

"It does not appear to be any other vehicles involved in the crash. It does appear that the driver lost control of the vehicle, came back across the roadway, left on the south shoulder of the road and struck an embankment and a tree," Sheriff Pace said.

Both Beard and Sullivan died from head and chest trauma.

It's a tragedy for both of the victim's families. Sullivan leaves behind three daughters ages five, seven and eight.

"Evelyn had a bright smile and a funny laugh and Evelyn loved life, she loved her children and her family," Thompson said.

Thompson and other family members came to the scene today to get some understanding of what exactly happened. They found pieces of the car Beard was driving.

"Trying to get our own answers you know and just happened to look to see because I guess the girls want to make sure that their mom didn't suffer," Thompson added.

Although it was raining Sunday morning, investigators are still trying to figure out if weather was a factor in the crash.

As the investigation continues, the family now seeks some sort of closure.

"Cherish life, you never know when it's your turn," Thompson added.

The coroner said both died of head and chest trauma and were found inside the vehicle.

A passerby spotted the single car accident that happened on Grange Hall Road east of Dana Road.

