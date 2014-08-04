Tires slashed at Jackson dealership - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Tires slashed at Jackson dealership

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
Source: WLBT Source: WLBT
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The general manager of Watson Quality Ford, Cliff Mitchell, says tires were slashed on 10 vehicles over the weekend. He said it happened sometime Saturday night.  

Employees say other dealerships on Frontage road were also hit.  

A police report has been filed with the Jackson Police Department and Mitchell is reviewing surveillance video to give to investigators.

