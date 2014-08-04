Two JPS middle schools switching principals

Jackson Public School District officials have confirmed a principal switch between two Jackson middle schools.

The JPS Board has approved the recommendation to transfer Chastain's principal, Dr. Victor Ellis to Whitten Middle School and Whitten's principal, Anthony Moore, to Chastain.

We first reported on this back in June when the board was considering the recommendation made by Dr. Cedric Gray.

Parents showed up to a school board meeting voicing their concerns about the proposed changes. They left that meeting highly upset.

JPS Spokesperson Sherwin Johnson says the board felt this was the best decision in order to move the district forward.

Both principals are content with the changes.

